One Piece Episode 1019 storyline & release date

The Japanese anime, One Piece Episode 1019 is the upcoming installment of the Japanese anime. Fans were mesmerized by the plot of One Piece Episode 1018 which ends with the fight between Luffy, his comrades, and Kaido. Luffy, along with Zoro and Trafalgar, gave their best performance against Kaido and seemed to have dealt a good amount of damage.

As the manga is about to complete the Wano Arc, the battle between Luffy vs. Kaidou is getting more intense. Currently, the anime series is breaking most of the records between manga and anime.

One Piece Episode 1019 is titled "Otama's secret plan! Operation Kibi Dango!" The chapter will be released on May 29, 2022, in Japan around 6:00 AM JST and will be available to watch on the official anime streaming websites. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet.

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM (May 28)

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 PM (May 28)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM (May 28)

British Standard Time (BST): 2:00 AM (May 28)

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 10:00 AM (May 29)

Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM (May 29)

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 3:00 AM (May 29)

Philippine Standard Time (PhST): 9:00 AM (May 29)

One Piece Episode 1019 possible storyline

One Piece Episode 1019 might reveal whether Admiral Ryokugyu is Zoro's father. Moreover, it seems Luffy, Kid, and Law will be seen using all their strength and best attack techniques against the two Yonkou in Episode 1019.

While Kaido claims to be the most powerful and invincible figure, no one dared to go against him. However, everything changed when the Straw Hat Luffy came to challenge him. Luffy and his comrades will continue their fight against Kaido in One Piece Episode 1019.

Kaido gets injured in Luffy's fatal blow. Big Mom also felt very surprised by Luffy's power. As per the title, One Piece Episode 1019 might focus on Tama's secret plan.

In the preview of One Piece episode 1019, it is also shown that the Samurai are getting desperate. According to the analysis of CPO, the battle would end with Kaido's crew emerging victorious.

However, One Piece episode 1019 will be quite interesting as fans will see Otama plan which is crucial for the fight. Otama's help could bring a better future for Wano Country.

