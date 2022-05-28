Indiana Jones 5 release date confirmed! (Check out the first-look photo & possible plotline)

Good news for Indiana Jones lovers! Harrison Ford appeared Thursday at the Lucasfilm panel at the Star Wars Celebration. He announced that the untitled film Indiana Jones 5 will hit the theaters on June 30, 2023. He informs that the production for the film is almost complete. He also revealed the first look photo of the movie.

Deadline reported John Williams joined the event to conduct a live orchestra on his Indiana Jones theme before Ford was introduced. The Star Wars music master also led the group in the first live performance of the Obi-Wan Kenobi theme.

The plot for Indiana Jones 5 is yet to be revealed but the first look image of the movie gives a glimpse of Jones with his iconic hat in silhouette. He seems to be traveling inside a huge cave balancing himself while walking through a weak rope bridge.

Indiana Jones 5 production detail

Indiana Jones 5 began its pre-production in 2020. The Principal photography began in the U.K. on June 4, 2021, and was wrapped up in February 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the production. There were also some hiccups because of Harrison Ford's shoulder injury that he suffered on the film set in June. Shooting locations were across the United Kingdom in England and Scotland, Italy and Morocco.

Indiana Jones 5 cast: who are in the film?

Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold are set to co-write the screenplay. Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel are producers.

The film's ensemble cast includes Antonia Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann and Toby Jones.

Indiana Jones 5 plot: what could be the storyline?

Indiana Jones 5 will be set in the 1960s and will start with Indiana Jones getting retired and enjoying his retirement life with Marion Ravenwood. After that, he may get involved in discovering the Fountain of Youth after he learns that several vials of water that said to be from the fabled monument are real, which involves a trip to the Bermuda Triangle.

Back in January 2021, James Mangold hinted that Indiana Jones will travel in search of the Fountain of Youth, and the film would be set in 1960s New York City.

In the last installment, viewers saw Indy travelling throughout different countries. The adventure lover Indiana Jones traveled to Peru, Nepal, Egypt, the USA, China, India, Italy, Austria, Germany, Turkey and Brazil.

Reportedly, Indiana Jones 5 will reunite the adventurer with his old enemies, the Nazis, through their involvement in the 60s Space Race.

Mads Mikkelsen's character will be playing the villain in the untitled Indiana Jones 5. He will be playing the role of a NAZI scientist enlisted in NASA by the United States government to work on the space agency's moon landing initiative, noted The Iluminerdi.

Fans would see Shaunette Renee Wilson playing Mads Mikkelsen's character's CIA, who will be responsible for babysitting. The site also reported that Mads Mikkelsen's villain's character will be accompanied by a female, who's described as "an evil and brutal killer." Though it's not confirmed, it seems Scarlett Johansson could play a villain in Indiana Jones 5.

So, if we gather all the pieces of news, we can get a hint of the plot. As NASA's Apollo 11 landed on the moon in 1969, and as Mangold's hinted, Indianan Jones 5 would be set in the 1960 space race. That means Indiana Jones 5 is taking place a decade after the events of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which is set in 1957, and Indy will clash with Soviet agents working under Irina Spalko.

Indiana Jones 5 release detail

Indy 5 was initially set for release on July 19, 2019, but was postponed to July 10, 2020, for the CGI remake of "The Lion King." Then it was set to premiere on July 9, 2020. But unfortunately, the Indiana Jones 5 release date was again pushed back to July 29 this year. COVID-19 pandemic delayed Spielberg's West Side Story sidelined production. In October last year, it was again shifted to the current release date.

Indy 5 will hit the theater on June 30, 2023! Stay tuned for more updates.

