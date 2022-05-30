Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming films 'Bawaal', 'Baaghi 4' to head to Amazon Prime Video after theatrical release

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has joined hands with Amazon Prime Video to release his upcoming films 'Bawaal', 'Baaghi 4' and 'Sanki' on the OTT platform after their theatrical run. The films will also be available 'to-rent' on Amazon Prime Video for all Amazon customers (Prime or otherwise) in the 'Early Access Rental' window.

Excited about the same, Sajid Nadiadwala, Managing Director of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Producer and Director said, "We have been entertaining the audience for the last 70 years with our movies, contributing to the Indian culture and today it's a new era in entertainment with OTT becoming such an integral part of our lives. Amazon Prime Video has been instrumental in breaking all barriers in entertainment - geographical, linguistic, or otherwise." Kartik Aaryan-starrer's yet-to-be-titled project will also be out on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. 'Bawaal' stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. 'Baaghi 4' is Tiger Shroff starrer. Sajid Nadiadwala has not announced the details of Sanki yet. (ANI)

