Left Menu

Prime Video announces digital premiere date of 'K.G.F: Chapter Two'

Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 14:29 IST
Prime Video announces digital premiere date of 'K.G.F: Chapter Two'
  • Country:
  • India

South star Yash's blockbuster movie ''K.G.F: Chapter Two'' will make its streaming debut on Prime Video on June 3.

In a statement, the Amazon streamer announced that the film will be available to its subscribers in five languages -- Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the period action drama is a sequel to Yash's 2018 blockbuster ''K.G.F: Chapter One''.

The multilingual movie was released in theatres countrywide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on April 14.

''K.G.F: Chapter Two'' takes forward the story of Yash's Rocky, an orphan who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

''His name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. ''He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen,'' the official synopsis of the movie read.

''K.G.F: Chapter Two'' also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022