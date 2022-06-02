Left Menu

PM Modi greets people of Telangana on its formation day

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh to become a state on this day in 2014.In a tweet, Modi said, Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states Formation Day. The people of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 10:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Telangana on the state's formation day and said they are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh to become a state on this day in 2014.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. The people of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world-renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana.''

