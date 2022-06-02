PM Modi greets people of Telangana on its formation day
Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh to become a state on this day in 2014.In a tweet, Modi said, Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states Formation Day. The people of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Telangana on the state's formation day and said they are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh to become a state on this day in 2014.
In a tweet, Modi said, ''Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. The people of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world-renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
KTR Commits to Assigning Resources for the Safety of Women as Part of News18 Network and Truecaller's 'CallItOut' Telangana Initiative
5 die after tractor-trailer overturns in Telangana
Farmers need not worry, govt will purchase wet paddy from farmers: Telangana CM
Telangana CM felicitates 110-year-old environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka
Telangana CM reviews progress regarding implementation of rural, urban programs in state