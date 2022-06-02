Left Menu

'X=Prem' largely inspired by real life romances: Director

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:39 IST
National award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, whose Bengali film ‘X=Prem’ is slated to hit the screens from June 3, said on Thursday that the film is inspired by his love stories or those of his college and university friends.

Talking to reporters, Mukherji said that 'X=Prem', in a way, ''can be dedicated to Presidency and Jawaharlal Nehru University'', his alma maters.

''Ninety-five per cent of the romances in the movie have real-life references. I have stitched together episodes, weaving elements of science-fiction,'' he said.

''I guess I will be getting many text messages after the film is released in theatres,'' he quipped with a wink.

Mukherji, whose had made his debut as director with feature film ‘Autograph’, said the story of X=Prem underscored that one should leave behind the negativities in a relationship and count on the positives.

''In the long run, all incidents of the past are nothing but sweet memories, some of them tinged with sadness,'' he stated.

Mukherji, now married to popular Bangladeshi actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila, said he had penned the script of the film in 2015-2016.

During lockdown, he worked on it again and named it as 'X=Prem', a film that has memory transplant as its central theme.

Asked why the entire film was shot in black and white, Mukherji said it was done for aesthetic reasons.

Young and popular actors Arjun Chakraborty and Shruti Das are among the those playing lead roles in ‘X=Prem’.

