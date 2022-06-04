Left Menu

Boxing-Kambosos struggles to make weight ahead of Haney title fight

Kambosos' shock win over Lopez in New York in November was the 20th of his career while Haney has notched up 27 victories without defeat and he will be making the fifth defence of his WBC strap.

George Kambosos needed a second attempt to make the weight for Sunday's lightweight unification world title bout against Devin Haney after initially failing to dip under the limit despite stripping naked at Saturday's weigh-in in Melbourne. The Australian, who will put the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts he won against Teofimo Lopez on the line against WBC title-holder Haney, eventually made the 135lb limit after being given up to two hours to drop the excess weight.

"Art of war, baby, deception," Kambosos said following his second trip to the scales. "Let them believe that this was done. Anything is for a cause, anything is for a process. Trust me tomorrow, just be here."

Haney comfortably made the weight limit as the pair of undefeated fighters prepare to go into the contest at the 50,000-seater Docklands Stadium. Kambosos' shock win over Lopez in New York in November was the 20th of his career while Haney has notched up 27 victories without defeat and he will be making the fifth defence of his WBC strap.

"I knew what I had to do, I made weight, and I'm a true champion," said Haney. "I mean he's sucked up, he's dry, I don't know, it is what it is, we've still got to go in there and fight.

"But I'm a true champion and true champions make weight." Haney has been buoyed by news his father and lead trainer, Bill, has been granted a last-minute visa by authorities to work in his corner for the fight.

"That meant everything to me," Haney said. "Thank you to the Victorian government for making it happen, thank you to God and I can't wait for my dad to make it."

