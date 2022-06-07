Left Menu

Netflix announces second season of 'All of Us Are Dead'

Zombies have risen from the dead again! Streaming platform Netflix has officially renewed the popular Korean drama 'All of Us Are Dead' for its second season.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 08:24 IST
Netflix announces second season of 'All of Us Are Dead'
Netflix announces second season of 'All of Us Are Dead' (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Zombies have risen from the dead again! Streaming platform Netflix has officially renewed the popular Korean drama 'All of Us Are Dead' for its second season. As per Variety, the news of the renewal of the second season was announced as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, an event which showcases Netflix's new series accompanied by returning ones. Netflix's second annual Geeked Week also aims at establishing the streaming platform as the home of Asian horror and sci-fi genre content.

According to Netflix, Asian horror viewership has witnessed a surge of up to 30 per cent on the platform while viewership of sci-fi has increased to 20 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region in the years from 2020 to 2021. 'All of Us Are Dead' is based upon a Korean webtoon created by the talented Joo Dong-geun. The plot of the horror fiction series revolves around several high school students who find themselves amid a horrifying zombie apocalypse after a science experiment doesn't go as planned. Students are completely cut off from the outside world while they find ways to protect themselves from the undead.

The cliffhanger ending of the first season finale revealed six of the zombie survivors who were rescued from the zombie outbreak. However, Nam-ra (Cho), the class president turned into a half-zombie. All the six survivors were quarantined by the government. The four main actors featured in the Geeked Week video are Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon, They have thanked the 'All of Us Are Dead' fans for their support and confirmed that the anticipated second season is just around the corner, reported Variety. Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung and Jeon Bae-soo also feature in this zombie apocalypse series.

'All of Us Are Dead' reigned in the list of Top 10 most-watched non-English TV series in 91 countries, staying there for two consecutive weeks. After the first 10 days of its release, the Netflix series witnessed 361 million viewing hours as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
2
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022