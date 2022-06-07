Netflix announces second season of 'All of Us Are Dead'

Zombies have risen from the dead again! Streaming platform Netflix has officially renewed the popular Korean drama 'All of Us Are Dead' for its second season. As per Variety, the news of the renewal of the second season was announced as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, an event which showcases Netflix's new series accompanied by returning ones. Netflix's second annual Geeked Week also aims at establishing the streaming platform as the home of Asian horror and sci-fi genre content.

According to Netflix, Asian horror viewership has witnessed a surge of up to 30 per cent on the platform while viewership of sci-fi has increased to 20 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region in the years from 2020 to 2021. 'All of Us Are Dead' is based upon a Korean webtoon created by the talented Joo Dong-geun. The plot of the horror fiction series revolves around several high school students who find themselves amid a horrifying zombie apocalypse after a science experiment doesn't go as planned. Students are completely cut off from the outside world while they find ways to protect themselves from the undead.

The cliffhanger ending of the first season finale revealed six of the zombie survivors who were rescued from the zombie outbreak. However, Nam-ra (Cho), the class president turned into a half-zombie. All the six survivors were quarantined by the government. The four main actors featured in the Geeked Week video are Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon, They have thanked the 'All of Us Are Dead' fans for their support and confirmed that the anticipated second season is just around the corner, reported Variety. Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung and Jeon Bae-soo also feature in this zombie apocalypse series.

'All of Us Are Dead' reigned in the list of Top 10 most-watched non-English TV series in 91 countries, staying there for two consecutive weeks. After the first 10 days of its release, the Netflix series witnessed 361 million viewing hours as well. (ANI)

