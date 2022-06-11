Left Menu

Leah Remini replaces Matthew Morrison as judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance'

American actor Leah Remini is set to become a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' next week as the long-running competition enters its live phase.

ANI | Washinton | Updated: 11-06-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 21:28 IST
Leah Remini replaces Matthew Morrison as judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Leah Remini (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Leah Remini is set to become a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' next week as the long-running competition enters its live phase. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will be taking over Matthew Morrison, who exited the show on May 27 after violating its competition production protocols. Remini will judge alongside fellow judges Stephen 'Twitch' Boss and Jojo Siwa.

In a statement, Remini said, "I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can't wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage." Meanwhile, Morrison, responding to comments that he had sent "flirty" messages to a female contestant, said in a June 3 Instagram post that he sent a single text message that read, "Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things," reported the outlet.

He said he contacted the contestant because they shared a mutual interest in a choreographer. Nonetheless, off-camera interaction between judges and contestants in talent competitions is against the regulations for such shows. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Morrison appeared in two pre-taped episodes after his exit but won't be around as 'So You Think You Can Dance' begins filming live episodes, with viewers voting on which dancers continue to advance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022