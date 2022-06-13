Anna's two contradicting characters portray Bae Suzy's severe talent

Fans of Bae Suzy in South Korea and across the world are quite excited as they are on the verge of seeing her once again on the small screens in her new upcoming drama Anna. Here we have the latest updates on it.

Coupang Play has recently released a teaser for Bae Suzy's new drama Anna, in which she is seen playing a mysterious woman living with two different personalities.

Coupang Play has mainly introduced two characters, Anna and Lee Yoo Mi, which are being played by Bae Suzy. The reason for revealing both characters in a teaser is to show the beautiful actress' versatility in portraying two different characters in a single drama.

In one teaser, Bae Suzy is seen as Anna clad in a voguish attire, which multiplies her scintillating looks. Her beautiful hair added with a seductive gaze overall emits severe personality from her character in the drama.

Whereas in another still cut, Bae Suzy is being portrayed as Lee Yoo Mi wearing a simple uniform posing her looks with her left leg's red stiletto. Overall, the portrayal of contradicting personalities through different characters of Bae Suzy augments curiosity and excitement among the passionate K-drama lovers and her global fans.

The caption reads, "I do whatever I set my mind to."

Here's the synopsis of Anna drama, as cited by Asian Wiki --- It all starts with a simple lie. The lie leads Yu-Mi (Bae Suzy) to live a completely different life. Her husband is Ji-Hun (Kim Joon-Han). He is an ambitious man, who pursues a goal-oriented life. Yu-Mi is friends with Ji-Won (Park Ye-Young). Ji-Won is the only person Yu-Mi can trust and rely on. Meanwhile, Hyun-Joo (Jung Eun-Chae) enjoys her superior life, without any consideration or malice to others.

On February 17, 2022, Bae Suzy made her comeback as a singer after four years with a single titled Satellite. Three months later, the 27-year-old South Korean gorgeous celeb joined musician Kang Seung-won's 2nd album project, singing the fifth track "Because I Love You", a ballad about shy love feelings.

Anna is slated to be out on June 24, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Korean dramas.

