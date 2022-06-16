Left Menu

Star couple Josh Andres Rivera-Rachel Zegler to share screen space in 'Hunger Games' prequel

'Hunger Games' prequel will be special for Josh Andres Rivera and Rachel Zegler's fans as the couple will be seen acting together in the project.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 09:57 IST
Josh Andres Rivera and Rachel Zegler (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Hunger Games' prequel will be special for Josh Andres Rivera and Rachel Zegler's fans as the couple will be seen acting together in the project. Rivera will play Sejanus Plinth, the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow, who will be played by Tom Blyth in the feature, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Rachel has been roped into essay Lucy Gray, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. Francis Lawrence is returning to the franchise to direct for a theatrical worldwide release on November 17, 2023. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are also returning to produce for the franchise with Lawrence. Rachel took to Instagram and said she's "never been prouder" of her boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera after it was announced he will star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes alongside her.

"Never been prouder of someone in my life lemme tell you," she wrote next to a repost of the casting news. Rachel also shared the update on her Twitter account.

Rachel and Rivera began dating after starring opposite each other in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Rachel played Maria, the love interest of Ansel Elgort's Tony, in the film while Rivera portrayed Chino, Maria's would-be love interest who becomes the main antagonist in the Sharks versus Jets scuffles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

