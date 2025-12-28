Left Menu

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Stance on MGNREGA

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony accused the central government of attempting to dilute MGNREGA's core principles. He claimed this attacked social justice, urging Gandhian-style protests. These remarks were made during Congress's 141st foundation day celebrations, calling for reflection on Gandhi's methods in facing the current political climate.

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Stance on MGNREGA
Veteran Congress leader A K Antony on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of undermining the MGNREGA scheme's fundamental principles. Antony described this move as an assault on social justice and advocated for Gandhian methods of protest.

Speaking at the 141st foundation day celebrations of the Indian National Congress, Antony expressed concerns over the glorification of divisive figures like Godse and Savarkar by those in power. He also warned about the erosion of fundamental rights and equality under the current regime.

The event included party flag hoisting led by the DCC, Block, and Mandalam committees. Antony's remarks were part of broader celebrations that included releasing a new book on his political legacy and coincided with his birthday celebrations.

