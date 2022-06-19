Left Menu

Legendary French actor Jean-Louis Trintignant dies at 91

Jean-Louis Trintignant, the Cesar-winning actor, and star of French classics like 'Amour,' 'Z,' and 'The Conformist,' has died at the age of 91.

Jean-Louis Trintignant, the Cesar-winning actor, and star of French classics like 'Amour,' 'Z,' and 'The Conformist,' has died at the age of 91. As per Deadline, the legendary actor, also known for 'Three Colors: Red' and 'A Man and a Woman,' died at his home in southern France on Friday.

Trintignant came into the limelight in 1966, playing opposite Anouk Aimee in the double-Oscar-winning 'A Man and a Woman' (1966), which won Academy Awards for best screenplay and foreign-language film. In 2019, he played his final role as a reprisal of the character. He went on to appear in more than 130 films and enacted numerous stage plays throughout his long career. He won the Cesar for 'Best Actor' three times; for Three Colors: Red, Fiesta and Amour. His last win was in 2013. He also won the 'Best Actor' at the 1969 Cannes Film Festival for the political thriller 'Z.'

Known for shunning the public limelight, he always remained focused on his craft during his time in the limelight and is widely remembered as one of France's greatest actors, as per Deadline. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in one of his last interviews, he reflected on his profession.

"I was extremely shy. And being famous didn't interest me. You know, it's amusing the first time around, then not at all. Why do they give us awards? We're already well paid. They'd be better off giving Oscars to people working jobs that aren't fun at all," he said. His personal life was struck by tragedy, losing two daughters in a devastating manner. One of his daughters was murdered by rock star Bertrand Cantat in 2003, while the other child Pauline died as a nine-month-old baby.

He is now survived by his son Vincent and his wife Marianne. (ANI)

