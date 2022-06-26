Marine Serre stretches style traditions at Paris Fashion Week

French label Marine Serre sent athletes and artists to stroll a track field runway on Saturday evening, showcasing a sport-inspired wardrobe infused with artistic references in an all-ages, open-to-the-public fashion show.

Like Olympic opening ceremonies, delegations succeeded one another. First up was a squad of male and female models in recycled fiber swimwear that melded to the body, framing the curves. Then came a collection of upcycled denim silhouettes with crisp patchwork. Adding color, was a series in pink, including a Chanel-like twinset—but made with towel material.

Lourdes Leon, 25, Madonna's oldest child, sashayed down the athletic field in a crescent-moon print catsuit, piled with gilded jewellery. Ex-Liverpool striker Djibril Cissé, 40, soccer ball in hand, wore a floral shirt and short set, while French actor Joey Starr, 54, strutted along in leather pants paired with a jewel print zip-up jacket.

In addition to the usual fashion-industry guests - clients, journalists and influencers - 900 tickets were handed out online, reservations granted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets sold out in seconds.

"It is crucially important for Marine Serre to be truly inclusive, guaranteeing that our designs and experiences are accessible to all", the label said in show notes handed to the media. "What a crazy opportunity - a beautiful gift - she has offered us," said plastic arts student, Carolina Bourassi, 20. "It would be nice if other brands did the same. It is not like on YouTube or Instagram", she added.

Following the show, guests were offered drinks to celebrate the label's sixth anniversary and take part in an open-air party. One of the industry's young, rising stars, Serre, 30, has won a number of fashion prizes, including the LVMH prize, handed to her by Rihanna in 2017.

