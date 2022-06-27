Left Menu

Green Day vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong says he is 'renouncing' American citizenship

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has said he was renouncing his citizenship in the wake of the US Supreme Court overruling Roe v Wades federal abortion protections.The American singer-songwriter criticised the US during a Friday night concert in London and vowed that he was moving to the UK, reported Deadline.F America, Im fking renouncing my citizenship.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-06-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 12:48 IST
Green Day vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong says he is 'renouncing' American citizenship
Billie Joe Armstrong Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has said he was ''renouncing'' his citizenship in the wake of the US Supreme Court overruling Roe v Wade's federal abortion protections.

The American singer-songwriter criticized the US during a Friday night concert in London and vowed that he was moving to the UK, reported Deadline.

''F*** America, I'm f***king renouncing my citizenship. I'm f***ing coming here,'' Armstrong, 50, told the audience.

The Grammy winner called the US ''a miserable excuse for a country''.

''There's too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country. Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days,'' he added.

Armstrong, who has been vocal about his anti-establishment views, had also taken aim at contemporary American politics post 9/11 terror attacks through Green Day's 2004 album ''American Idiot''.

The US Supreme Court handing down a ruling overturning Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that found there was a constitutional right to abortion, last week was met with widespread criticism by Hollywood stars such as Taraji P Henson, Janelle Monae, Jazmine Sullivan, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Danny DeVito, Taylor Swift, Justin Baldoni, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022