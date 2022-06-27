Green Day vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong says he is 'renouncing' American citizenship

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has said he was ''renouncing'' his citizenship in the wake of the US Supreme Court overruling Roe v Wade's federal abortion protections.

The American singer-songwriter criticized the US during a Friday night concert in London and vowed that he was moving to the UK, reported Deadline.

''F*** America, I'm f***king renouncing my citizenship. I'm f***ing coming here,'' Armstrong, 50, told the audience.

The Grammy winner called the US ''a miserable excuse for a country''.

''There's too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country. Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days,'' he added.

Armstrong, who has been vocal about his anti-establishment views, had also taken aim at contemporary American politics post 9/11 terror attacks through Green Day's 2004 album ''American Idiot''.

The US Supreme Court handing down a ruling overturning Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that found there was a constitutional right to abortion, last week was met with widespread criticism by Hollywood stars such as Taraji P Henson, Janelle Monae, Jazmine Sullivan, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Danny DeVito, Taylor Swift, Justin Baldoni, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others.

