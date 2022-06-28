Left Menu

Emma Roberts joins cast of Sony's Marvel movie 'Madame Web,' co-starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney

Actor Emma Roberts is the latest addition to the cast of 'Madame Web,' the latest movie set in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 10:11 IST
Emma Roberts joins cast of Sony's Marvel movie 'Madame Web,' co-starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney
Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts and Sydney Sweeney (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Emma Roberts is the latest addition to the cast of 'Madame Web,' the latest movie set in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters. The actor is joining a star-studded ensemble, which includes Dakota Johnson as the title hero and 'Euphoria' breakout Sydney Sweeney in an undisclosed role. As previously announced, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim are also a part of the Marvel film, as per Variety.

'Madame Web' serves as the origin story for the comic book character, a psychic whose abilities allow her to see into the spider world itself. In the comics, her abilities prove highly beneficial to Spider-Man and his allies, but given her condition, she's never fought villains herself. S.J. Clarkson, whose Marvel bonafides include 'Jessica Jones' and 'The Defenders,' is directing 'Madame Web.' Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who previously collaborated on Jared Leto's vampire thriller 'Morbius,' is set to write the screenplay for the film, scheduled to release in theatres on July 7, 2023.

After breaking out on Nickelodeon's sitcom 'Unfabulous,' Roberts cultivated a film career in teen movies like 'Aquamarine,' 'Nancy Drew' and 'Valentine's Day.' She parlayed her young stardom into roles in 'Scream 4,' 'We're the Millers,' and FX's anthology series 'American Horror Story.' She also starred in the Fox comedic horror show 'Scream Queens,' as per Variety. Sony fielded back-to-back commercial triumphs in 2021 with Tom Hardy's 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (USD 506 million globally) and Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (USD 1.9 billion globally), but stumbled in 2022 with an average turnout for Jared Leto's 'Morbius' (USD 163 million).

'Madame Web' is Sony's first modern comic book adaptation to star a woman as the lead. It is one of several Spider-Man-related spin-offs in development, including director J.C. Chandor's 'Kraven the Hunter' with Aaron Taylor Johnson; and 'El Muerto,' starring famous musician Bad Bunny. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022