Bill Gates has a special message for Mahesh Babu, follows him on social media

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in New York earlier this week. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 46-year-old actor posted a picture with Bill Gates and captioned it, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!" And now, Bill Gates has re-shared the photo and expressed how he liked meeting the power couple. Bill Gates took to his Twitter to write a special message for them. He wrote, "Being in New York is always fun - you never know who you'll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata!"

Bill Gates also started following Mahesh Babu on Twitter as well as Instagram. Mahesh with his wife and two children- Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni have been on a holiday for a while. During their tour, they visited different parts of Europe. Currently, they are in New York.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12. In the film, Mahesh played the role of a US-based money lender, who travels to India for personal reasons. But, as the story proceeds further, he is drawn into a woman's life, who has suffered from the nexus between politicians and banking officials. He then takes a pledge to help the woman and ends up fixing the banking system in the country. The film wasn't received well by critics and didn't do expected business at the box office either. However, it did manage to be a profitable one, owing to Mahesh Babu's stardom.

Mahesh Babu will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in 'Jana Gana Mana'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)