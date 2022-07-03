Left Menu

'The Time Traveler's Wife' canceled after one season at HBO

'The Time Traveler's Wife' has now been cancelled after a run of just one season on HBO.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 10:04 IST
'The Time Traveler's Wife' canceled after one season at HBO
The Time Traveler's Wife (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
'The Time Traveler's Wife' has now been cancelled after a run of just one season on HBO. The series was based on the book of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger. The six-episode first and only season debuted on HBO in May with the finale airing on June 19, as per Variety.

"Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of 'The Time Traveler's Wife,' it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter. We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences," an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. The series starred Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse. Similar to the book, the story follows Clare and Henry, a couple who are separated because of Henry's genetic condition that makes him travel through time in unpredictable ways.

'Doctor Who' alum Steven Moffat had written all six episodes of the series, while David Nutter directed all of the episodes. Both served as executive producers, along with Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin of Hartswood Films and Joseph E. Iberti, while Warner Bros. Television was the studio. The show was not well-received by critics upon its debut, receiving a 34 per cent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Daniel D'Addario wrote "[The] story fails to convince that the couple shares much more than an understanding of the obstacles keeping them apart."

This was the second film adaptation of 'The Time Traveler's Wife.' The book was earlier adapted into a film in 2009 starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

