Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 spoilers out: Sanzu returns, story ends with a shocking note!

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 is approaching its release. The spoilers and raw scans are finally out. The upcoming installment will continue the story of the Final Arc. The battle between the Tokyo Manji gang and the Kantou Manji gang is taking a severe turn. Before revealing the spoilers, let's have a quick recap.

In the last chapter, the opponent gang's TaijuShiba saves Takemichi while he was crying on his knees seeing his friend lying dead on the ground, and Sanzu was about to attack him mercilessly. Besides, Mikey is preparing for a fight.

Mitsuya was the one to recruit Taiju into Toman. Taiju wants Takemichi to go against Mikey directly and assured the Toman President that he is the only one who could win against Manjiro Sano. While Taiju is charging Takemichi against Mikey, the legendary duo of Generation 1 Black Dragon, Wakasa and Benkei stepped forward to challenge Taiju.

Without any further ado, let's dive into the spoilers of the Japanese manga, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 260 is titled, "Squaring off Against." Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 will starts showing Wakasa and Benkei confronting Taiju. Benkei will attack first and then Waka. Both the Black Dragon will actively hit him without any gap. Fortunately, after receiving several punches Taiju stands like an unshakable force.

Besides, the panel also revealed that in Tokyo Revengers chapter 260 there will be a sudden appearance of Kawaragi Senzu, beaten up and bloody. He is watching the fight in amazement.

According to the leaks, Mikey might also make an appearance in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260. Another part of the spoilers depicts Mikey delivering his speech to someone. The face of the person is yet to be revealed. The leaks also suggest that Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 will end with a shocking note.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 will be released on July 6, 2022, without any break. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

