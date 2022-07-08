Vinland Saga Season 2 is officially under production! Know all updates

Vinland Saga Season 2 is under production and the installment will run for 24 episodes. The updates come from Twin Engine on July 7, 2021. Last month the release date was announced with a teaser. Following the announcement, the production company also unveiled a new look at the next chapter of Thorfinn's journey, which will premiere in January 2023.

Vinland Saga Season 2 is currently under production by animation studio, MAPPA. The previous season was pioneered by WIT Studio. Later the production was shifted to Japanese animation studio, MAPPA.

Vinland Saga anime adaption has released 24 episodes from 54 chapters. Season one covers the "prologue" arc of the original manga, and follows the story of Viking commander, Thors Snorresson's young Viking warrior named Thorfinn, who longs to see the paradise called Vinland. Meanwhile, Viking mercenaries, Jomsviking Floki arrives at Thorfinn's village to enlist Thors into battle, but his true motive is to murder him.

After his father's death, Thorfinn joins Askeladd's crew to avenge his father and constantly challenges his commander to various duels. Here's the official synopsis of the story.

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

Fans can watch Vinland Saga on Amazon and Netflix. The manga is still ongoing in 2022, but presently the story is covering the final arc.

Vinland Saga Season 2 is set to premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 in January 2023. The season will run for 24 episodes. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any official confirmation. Till then stay tuned!

