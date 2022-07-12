Left Menu

Kollywood actor Nayanthara to begin shooting for her 75th film soon

Kollywood actor Nayanthara, is all set to begin shooting for her 75th project, '#N75' directed by Nilesh Krishnaa soon.

N75 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kollywood actor Nayanthara, is all set to begin shooting for her 75th project, '#N75' directed by Nilesh Krishnaa soon. Taking to Instagram, the makers of '#N75' dropped a special announcement video of the film, to which they captioned, "Presenting you our next venture with the Lady Superstar #Nayanthara directed by @nileshkrishnaa #LadySuperstar75"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5o_XQBLq6/ Produced by Zee Studios and Naad Studios, the film also stars south actor Jai and veteran actor Sathyaraj in prominent roles.

Cinematographer and former assistant to director Shankar, Nilesh Krishnan will be writing and directing the lady superstar's '#N75'. Shooting for upcoming flix will begin shortly after the 'Bigil' actor wraps up her upcoming film 'Jawaan'.

The 'Annaatthe' actor recently got married to director Vignesh Shivan after dating for a few years. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Kollywood actor was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens and in 'O2', a survival drama film, which was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

She will be next seen in 'GodFather' alongside south actor Mohan Lal. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022 and in director Atlee's next action thriller film 'Jawaan' with Shah Rukh Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

