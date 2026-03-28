Audi's Leadership Shakeup: A New Era in Formula One
Audi is set to replace Jonathan Wheatley, who unexpectedly left his role as principal of their Formula One team. Mattia Binotto announced this change during the Japanese Grand Prix, as the team prepares for future challenges without Wheatley, who may join Aston Martin.
Audi is undergoing significant changes as Jonathan Wheatley departs his role as principal of their Formula One team, a decision announced during the Japanese Grand Prix by Mattia Binotto, head of the German carmaker's F1 project. Wheatley's unexpected exit, reportedly linked to potential talks with Aston Martin, leaves a crucial vacancy within the Audi team.
Binotto emphasized the need for immediate restructuring, as Wheatley had played a pivotal role in team operations. While Binotto manages the team's development at the factory base, the announcement underscores the urgency of appointing a successor to maintain momentum during race weekends.
Wheatley's departure, prompted by personal considerations, caught many by surprise. Despite recent media speculation about Aston Martin, Audi opted to release Wheatley to align with his inability to commit long-term, signaling a new chapter for the team's leadership dynamics.