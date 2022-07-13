Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks with Hollywood studios for new tier with ads - WSJ; Key nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Amy Winehouse biopic in the works, Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct

A feature film about late British singer Amy Winehouse is in the works, with "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson at the helm of the biopic, production and distribution company Studiocanal has said. Called "Back to Black", the film will look at the life and music of the six-time Grammy Award winner, who died from alcohol poisoning at her north London home on July 23, 2011. Winehouse, who struggled with drink and drug problems through much of her career, was 27 years old.

Netflix in talks with Hollywood studios for new tier with ads - WSJ

Netflix Inc is looking to tweak its programming deals with Hollywood studios to enable the streaming pioneer's launch of an advertising-supported version of its service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The company has started talks with Warner Bros., Universal and Sony Pictures Television, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3yCGIa7)

Factbox: Key nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 12.

'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards

HBO drama "Succession," the story of a conniving media mogul and his family, topped the list of Emmy nominees announced on Tuesday with 25 nods, including one for best drama series at television's highest honors. Rivals for best drama include Netflix Inc's South Korean thriller "Squid Game," the first non-English language show to be nominated for an Emmy. Netflix's sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" and HBO's "Euphoria," about high school students navigating the world, also were nominated.

BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

Walt Disney Co announced a deal on Monday that will bring a documentary series and concert featuring K-pop band BTS to the company's streaming services. The series will debut next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group from the past nine years. Called "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," it will showcase "the daily lives, thoughts and plans" of the group's members "as they prepare for their second chapter," Disney said in a statement.

