DOJ Probes Mega Hollywood Merger: Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery Under Scrutiny

The U.S. Department of Justice has issued subpoenas as part of its investigation into Paramount Skydance's massive $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, sources told Reuters.

The DOJ inquiry is focusing on how the merger would impact studio output, content rights, and competition among streaming services.

Global scrutiny continues, with Canada and the European Commission actively engaging with third parties, as Paramount aims to fast track the deal despite regulatory hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)