Left Menu

Disney+ Hotstar sets premier date for K-drama ‘Big Mouth’

Korean drama series Big Mouth, starring Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon-ah, will be available in India on the streaming platform Disney Hotstar from July 29.The streamer shared the release date of the upcoming crime thriller on its official Twitter page on Thursday.A fast-paced, action-packed thriller with high stakes and jaw-dropping conspiracies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:23 IST
Disney+ Hotstar sets premier date for K-drama ‘Big Mouth’
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Korean drama series ''Big Mouth'', starring Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon-ah, will be available in India on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 29.

The streamer shared the release date of the upcoming crime thriller on its official Twitter page on Thursday.

''A fast-paced, action-packed thriller with high stakes and jaw-dropping conspiracies. #BigMouth, starring #LEEJONGSUK and #LIMYOONA starts streaming 29 July,'' Disney+ Hotstar said in a tweet.

''Big Mouth'' follows the story of a mediocre lawyer (played by Lee) who becomes involved in a murder investigation. Lim plays a nurse, who is married to Lee's character.

The show marks the small-screen comeback of Lee, popular for K-dramas such as ''W'' and ''While You Were Sleeping'', following his military service. He recently had a special appearance in the 2022 film ''The Witch: Part 2. The Other One''.

''The K2'' star Im, better known by her stage name YoonA as K-pop group Girls Generation member, was last seen in the 2021 drama ''Hush''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022