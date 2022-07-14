Disney+ Hotstar sets premier date for K-drama ‘Big Mouth’

Korean drama series ''Big Mouth'', starring Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon-ah, will be available in India on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 29.

The streamer shared the release date of the upcoming crime thriller on its official Twitter page on Thursday.

''A fast-paced, action-packed thriller with high stakes and jaw-dropping conspiracies. #BigMouth, starring #LEEJONGSUK and #LIMYOONA starts streaming 29 July,'' Disney+ Hotstar said in a tweet.

''Big Mouth'' follows the story of a mediocre lawyer (played by Lee) who becomes involved in a murder investigation. Lim plays a nurse, who is married to Lee's character.

The show marks the small-screen comeback of Lee, popular for K-dramas such as ''W'' and ''While You Were Sleeping'', following his military service. He recently had a special appearance in the 2022 film ''The Witch: Part 2. The Other One''.

''The K2'' star Im, better known by her stage name YoonA as K-pop group Girls Generation member, was last seen in the 2021 drama ''Hush''.

