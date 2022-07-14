Disney+ Hotstar sets premier date for K-drama ‘Big Mouth’
Korean drama series Big Mouth, starring Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon-ah, will be available in India on the streaming platform Disney Hotstar from July 29.The streamer shared the release date of the upcoming crime thriller on its official Twitter page on Thursday.A fast-paced, action-packed thriller with high stakes and jaw-dropping conspiracies.
Korean drama series ''Big Mouth'', starring Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon-ah, will be available in India on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 29.
The streamer shared the release date of the upcoming crime thriller on its official Twitter page on Thursday.
''A fast-paced, action-packed thriller with high stakes and jaw-dropping conspiracies. #BigMouth, starring #LEEJONGSUK and #LIMYOONA starts streaming 29 July,'' Disney+ Hotstar said in a tweet.
''Big Mouth'' follows the story of a mediocre lawyer (played by Lee) who becomes involved in a murder investigation. Lim plays a nurse, who is married to Lee's character.
The show marks the small-screen comeback of Lee, popular for K-dramas such as ''W'' and ''While You Were Sleeping'', following his military service. He recently had a special appearance in the 2022 film ''The Witch: Part 2. The Other One''.
''The K2'' star Im, better known by her stage name YoonA as K-pop group Girls Generation member, was last seen in the 2021 drama ''Hush''.
