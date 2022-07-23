Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera' earns Rs 10.25 crore on day one

Actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist Shuddh Singh, a ruthless cop tasked by the British to rein in the tribe.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:19 IST
Shamshera Image Credit: Wikipedia
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor-led period action film "Shamshera" has raised Rs 10.25 crore on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.

The big budget drama, directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), is Kapoor's first release after 2018 movie "Sanju".

"'Shamshera' takes a slow start, opens to 10.25 crore nett in India. All eyes on the weekend to see its trajectory. 'Shamshera' - India NBOC day one Rs 10.25 cr,'' YRF stated.

Set in the 1800s, the film chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe, headed by Kapoor -- who plays the dual role of Shamshera and his son, Balli -- fighting for their right and independence from the British. Actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist Shuddh Singh, a ruthless cop tasked by the British to rein in the tribe.

"Shamshera" also stars Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana.

