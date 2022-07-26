Alia Bhatt wraps Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film marks Johars return to direction after the 2016 romantic-drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.It features Ranveer Singh in the lead role along side Bhatt.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday finished filming for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani''. Bhatt, who will soon welcome her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor, announced the wrap on her Instagram Stories by sharing a video originally posted by Johar from her last day at the shoot. I ''Going to miss this team so so so so so much... talkie wrap on Rocky aur Rani but we have one fabbbbb song to go! Love you all to bits. Until next year! '' the actor wrote. ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film marks Johar's return to direction after the 2016 romantic drama ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil''.
It features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Bhatt. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles in the family drama.
A Dharma Productions project, ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex in Bandra for Rs 119 cr
Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex in Bandra for Rs 119 cr
Netizens roast Ranveer Singh for kissing Bear Grylls; check memes here
Deepika Padukone's lookalike sets internet on fire, netizens say she can even confuse Ranveer Singh
Sylvester Stallone criticises producer Irwin Winkler over 'Rocky' franchise ownership dispute