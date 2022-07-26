Left Menu

Alia Bhatt wraps Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film marks Johars return to direction after the 2016 romantic-drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.It features Ranveer Singh in the lead role along side Bhatt.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 12:44 IST
Alia Bhatt wraps Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday finished filming for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani''. Bhatt, who will soon welcome her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor, announced the wrap on her Instagram Stories by sharing a video originally posted by Johar from her last day at the shoot. I ''Going to miss this team so so so so so much... talkie wrap on Rocky aur Rani but we have one fabbbbb song to go! Love you all to bits. Until next year! '' the actor wrote. ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film marks Johar's return to direction after the 2016 romantic drama ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil''.

It features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Bhatt. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles in the family drama.

A Dharma Productions project, ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022