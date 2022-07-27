Left Menu

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to release in India on August 4

Hollywood star Brad Pitt-led action comedy Bullet Train will hit the theatres in India on August 4, a day prior to its international release, the makers announced on Wednesday.The film, directed by Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch, also features actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.In the movie, Pitt stars as the seasoned assassin named Ladybug, who wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:56 IST
Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to release in India on August 4
  • Country:
  • India

Hollywood star Brad Pitt-led action comedy ''Bullet Train'' will hit the theatres in India on August 4, a day prior to its international release, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, directed by ''Deadpool 2'' helmer David Leitch, also features actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

In the movie, Pitt stars as the seasoned assassin named Ladybug, who wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once on board, he and the other competing assassins discover that their objectives are all connected.

The role marks Pitt's first theatrical release since his Oscar-winning role in Quentin Tarantino's ''Once Upon a Time In Hollywood''.

Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock will also be seen in a special role in the movie. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release ''Bullet Train'' across theatres in the country in languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022