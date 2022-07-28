Left Menu

Beyonce's upcoming 'Renaissance' album leaked two days before scheduled release

American singer-songwriter Beyonce's full 'Renaissance' album has apparently leaked almost 36 hours before its scheduled release at midnight E.T. on Thursday.

American singer-songwriter Beyonce's full 'Renaissance' album has apparently leaked almost 36 hours before its scheduled release at midnight E.T. on Thursday. According to Variety, high-quality FLAC files of the album were found by the outlet online and also the social media was filled with comments on the leak. Some posts showed CD copies of the album for sale, apparently in Europe.

This leak comes as a shock, as Beyonce is known to keep everything very close to the vest. For example, she surprise dropped her self-titled album in 2013. She revealed the tracklist for her forthcoming seventh album 'Renaissance' last week. The tracklist, which was posted on her Instagram story included several intriguing titles like 'America Has a Problem', 'Alien Superstar', 'Church Girl', 'Cuff It', 'Thique', 'All Up in Your Mind' and more, along with the single, 'Break My Soul', which she had dropped last month.

Earlier this month Beyonce shared the album's cover artwork, which sees her posing regally atop the silhouette of a luminous horse. In a note accompanying the artwork, she wrote, "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving."

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are," added Beyonce, as per Variety. Beyonce has released four albums since 2016's 'Lemonade'. In 2018, she dropped 'Everything Is Love', in April of 2019, she put out 'Homecoming', and that summer she followed with 'The Lion King: The Gift'. (ANI)

