Left Menu

NSD to showcase plays based on life and sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:32 IST
NSD to showcase plays based on life and sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The National School of Drama (NSD) is bringing the 22nd edition of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav to Mumbai and will stage various plays on unsung heroes of the country’s freedom struggle.

The NSD is organising the Bharat Rang Mahotsav, 2022 (Azadi Segment) as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to mark the country's 75th Independence Day.

It started in Delhi from July 16 and was also held in cities like Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar and Bengaluru.

In Mumbai, the Bharat Rang Mahotsav programmes will be held from August 9 to 13, jointly organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Akademi, a press release stated. It will be inaugurated on Tuesday at Rabindra Natya Mandir in the presence of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik and Vani Tripathi Tikku will also be present at the inauguration ceremony. NSD director Professor Ramesh Chandra Goud will preside over the programme.

The five-day programme will open with Chandrakant Tiwari’s “I am Subhash'', while “Rang De Basanti Chola”, directed by Mohammad Nazir Qureshi, will conclude it on August 13.

Other plays that will be performed include “Gandhi-Ambedkar” by Dr. Mangesh Bansod, Rupesh Pawar's “August Kranti” and “Tilak and Agarkar”, directed by Sunil Joshi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022