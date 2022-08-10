Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 renewal: Everything we know so far

Disney+ launched the South Korean drama, Kiss Sixth Sense on May 25, 2022. It is based on the popular Naver webtoon of the exact name by Gatnyeo. The Kdrama just premiered its finale episode on June 29 and wrapped the story perfectly. Since then the series lovers are wondering if there will be Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2.

The drama is about a woman named Hong Ye Sul (Seo Ji Hye) who can see the future when she kisses someone. Cha Min Hoo (Yoon Kye Sang) is the team leader at Je Woo Planning. For the betterment of the business, he worked hard. The secret behind his success is that his five senses are 10 times more sensitive than those of common people. He received Korea's top advertising award.

His assistant Hong Ye Sul is also a workaholic woman but she can see someone's future when she kisses him. Though she is unaware of where her astonishing ability comes from, but she knows that the incidents that she sees during kissing are bound to happen. She accidentally kisses her boss Cha Min-hoo and sees them in bed together in the future.

The chemistry between Crash Landing on You' Seo Ji Hye and Yoon Kye Sang astonished the viewers. They create a memorable romantic harmony in the series. The duo was also praised by the worldwide audience for their work.

Though fans want to see more of them in Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 but at the time of writing, Disney has not revealed anything on Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2. If Disney+ comes with a second outing then fans will want to see the return of Seo Ji Hye and Yoon Kye Sang. Kim Ji Seok could also be back as Lee So Hwan and Lee Joo Yeon as Oh Ji-young in Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2.

According to Nilsen Report, the webtoon series has 55 chapters in total and is still ongoing. On the bright side, it's most likely that Kiss Sixth Sense will be back with a second season given the success of the series.

Therefore, if Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 gets greenlit in the future, fans can expect the new batch of episodes in mid or late 2023.

