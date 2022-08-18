Exhibition on textile heritage of India to open in Delhi on Thursday

An exhibition celebrating the textile heritage and sartorial legacy of India is all set to be opened on Thursday evening at the National Museum in Delhi.

The exhibition is titled 'Sutr Santati', officials said.

According to an official invitation shared by the government, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan is slated to be the chief guest.

According to the officials, the exhibition is about ''celebrating India through the continuum of textile heritage,''.

