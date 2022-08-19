Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266: Takemichi reveals how Mikey is pushed to be a criminal

The last few chapters of the Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers touched upon Mikey's (Sano Manjiro) life history. We saw the origin of the Dark Impulses in his life, the history of his life when he was in school and a baby and more. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266 will probably reveal Mikey's point of view about Takemichi.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266 is one of the crucial chapters to be released on Wednesday. The chapter will clarify why Takemichi has completely changed his perspective and how KisakiTetta manipulates other people.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 starts with showing the flashback- Mikey, Takemichi, and Draken riding their bicycles. Mikey is talking to Takemichi about Shinichiro while contemplating how he seeks more than strength.

Meanwhile, Mikey meets a boy named TettaKisaki. Kisaki convinced him that he is the person who can change his life forever. Soon after, TettaKisaki and Mikey start discussing on Pahchin, who was alive at that time.

To gain Mikey's trust, TettaKisaki informs the vanguard Toman of his arrangement to free Pa-jaw from prison, shifting the blame to someone else. While they were busy discussing, Baji is watching everything. Then the chapter jumps into conflict with Valhalla from Mikey's point of view.

After learning that Kisaki was the one who pushed Mikey to accept his darkness, it will be interesting to see how Takemichi responds in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266. Mikey's life is turned upside down by Kisaki, which causes him to clash with his friends. Takemichi will be the guiding light that restores Mikey.

While the recent chapter shows the flashback, probably, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266 will show everything about how TettaKisaki formed a motorbike gang to make way for his promotion as Manjiro Sano's second-in-command in the Tokyo Manji Gang. Alongside, the goal was to make Mikey the leader of Valhalla, which would fortify the gang's foundation and turn Toman into a powerful criminal organization.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266 is set to be released on Wednesday, 24, 2022. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

