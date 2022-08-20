Left Menu

Dan Levy joins 'Sex Education' season 4

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-08-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 11:36 IST
Dan Levy Image Credit: Wikipedia
''Schitt's Creek'' star Dan Levy is the latest edition to the cast of Netflix fourth season of popular dramedy ''Sex Education''.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Levy will essay the role of Thomas Molloy, a famous author, and Maeve's (Emma Mackey) US course tutor at her Ivy League college.

Actors Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua round out the cast for the upcoming season.

''Sex Education'', written and created by Laurie Nunn, centres on Otis (Asa Butterfield), an insecure teenager, and his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), a sex therapist. The returning cast also includes Ncuti Gatwa as Erik, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Connor Swindells as Adam, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson. PTI SHD SHD

