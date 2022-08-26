Overlord Season 4 Episode 9: Will Aniz take Zanac’s head in exchange for mercy?

The Japanese anime series Overlord has been running successfully for four seasons throughout the world and received highly positive reviews from critics. Currently, Overlord Season 4 is streaming on Crunchyroll for international viewers. Overlord S4E9 is the upcoming episode to be released next.

Overlord Season 4 Episode 8 was released on August 23, while Overlord Season 4 Episode 9 will release on Tuesday, August 30. The episode will be premiered in Japan at 10:00 p.m. JST on AT-X.

For international release, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series with English subtitles which will be available an hour after it airs in Japan. The corresponding schedules for the people of the other countries would be:

10 PM JST

6 AM PST

9 AM EST

2 PM BST

3 PM CEST

Overlord portrays a young man, who is trapped within a video game as a warrior king and sets out to make this new world his own empire.

Overlord Season 4 Episode 8 features Demiurge manipulating the Holy Kingdom into trading with the Sorcerous Kingdom. Phillip becomes the new Baron Montserrat but his farmers are unable to farm as much food as Ainz'. Meanwhile, Ainz gives food to the Holy Kingdom for free so people stop buying food from Philip. Philips suffers financially.

One of Ainz's food deliveries is stolen and the theft is traced back to Phillip after Albedo and Ainz interrogate Hilma. Hilma is surprised when Ainz blames himself instead of her. Philips also decides to become loyal to Aniz too.

Albedo explains to the Floor Guardians that Phillip was supposed to inflame the people into rebelling against the nobility. Ainz would then peacefully absorb Re-Estize into the Sorcerous Kingdom, but Phillip provoked war instead.

Aniz is unhappy as his plan is failed. He then set a letter to Re-Estize king that as the foodstuffs are stolen, the food suppliers are now at the war with him and the dwarves, the dragons, Baharuth Empire, Holy Kingdom, and his newest ally Faceless One.

The crown prince of Re-Estize, Zanac and his ministers are trapped between fighting a war in which they're defeated. They were blaming Philip and expected mercy from Aniz. Surprisingly, at the moment, Albedo arrives and finds that Zanac offers his own head in exchange for mercy for his kingdom.

Overlord Season 4 Episode 9 will ensure whether Aniz shows mercy to Zanac in exchange for his head or leaves him without hurting.

