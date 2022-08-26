Left Menu

From fashion to films - ex-Zara boss Isla starts production company

Isla stepped down from the owner of the global fashion brand Zara in April after more than a decade leading the company's global expansion, passing the torch to Marta Ortega, the daughter of Inditex owner Amancio Ortega, who took over as non-executive chairwoman. "I intend to contribute my business experience to the audiovisual world and, based on my deep passion for film, help the development of the thriving Spanish audiovisual industry," Isla wrote in the statement issued by the new company, Fonte Films.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:51 IST
From fashion to films - ex-Zara boss Isla starts production company
Pablo Isla Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Former chief executive of textile giant Inditex, Pablo Isla, has started his own film production company, saying in a statement on Friday that he hoped to use his "deep passion for film" and business experience to advance Spain's movie industry. Isla stepped down from the owner of the global fashion brand Zara in April after more than a decade leading the company's global expansion, passing the torch to Marta Ortega, the daughter of Inditex owner Amancio Ortega, who took over as non-executive chairwoman.

"I intend to contribute my business experience to the audiovisual world and, based on my deep passion for film, help the development of the thriving Spanish audiovisual industry," Isla wrote in the statement issued by the new company, Fonte Films. Founded by Isla alongside Goya Award winning producer Carla Perez de Albeniz and lawyer Maria Jesus Roman, it aims to "develop projects with top technical quality for a global audience and promote new forms of audiovisual expression".

Following his departure from Inditex in April, Isla has remained a member of the board of Nestlé, joined U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic as a global senior adviser, and became advisory board chairman at Spain's IE University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022