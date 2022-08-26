Sanjay Mishra's satire comedy film 'Holy Cow' to get worldwide release

After the nationwide release, Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra's satire comedy film 'Holy Cow' is all set to hit theatres globally. The film was released in India on August 26, 2022, and the makers will be now releasing their film in Canada, the UK, Australia and UAE simultaneously.

Helmed by SaiKabir, the film also stars actors Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sadiya Siddiqui, Mukesh S Bhatt along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rahul Mittra in a guest appearance. Talking about the worldwide release of the film, actor Sanjay Mishra said, "With the coming of streaming platforms, we have seen a keen interest in local stories. We are consuming Spanish content, Mexican content etc. So if we are enjoying their works, it is inevitable that they too are curious about our movies and our societies. We are releasing 'Holy Cow' worldwide with that very intention - exchange of cultures through art."

The Director of the film 'Sai Kabir' said, "It is a film we have made with the hope of reaching out to a wide section of the audience. Though the story is local, its messaging will resonate with people across the globe. It talks about humanity primarily and how human beings have created barriers that hold us back from living in harmony. The dichotomy of living with diverse social groups is reflected in the film and that's something that stands true for people across the world." Meanwhile, Sanjay was recently seen in a horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' alongside Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, which became a blockbuster hit and collected over Rs 230 crores at the box office.

He will be also seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming period comedy film 'Cirkus' along with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)