Northern Rescue Season 2 renewal seems unlikely despite major cliffhangers

The Northern Rescue is a Canadian drama-based TV show that gains huge popularity after it debuted on Netflix and CBC on March 1, 2019. Hopefully, in the plan of more seasons, Northern Rescue ended with several loose ends. Since then fans are waiting for Northern Rescue Season 2.

Netflix's Northern Rescue stars William Baldwin as a search and rescue commander who, after the death of his wife, relocates from Boston with his three children to live with his sister-in-law in the fictional small town of Turtle Island Bay, Ontario, where he grew up.

The story of Northern Rescue begins with the rescue Commander John West (played by William Baldwin) losing his wife Sarah West (Michelle Nolden). The death affects the life of John and his three children. The family moves from Boston to their countryside hometown of Turtle Island Bay to stay with John's sister-in-law.

John West and his children become accustomed to new surroundings. The last episode of Northern Rescue Season 1 shows Charlie discovering the truth about Alex whereas Maddie's determination to find Rick Walker reveals an ugly family secret. He is actually her biological father and had been blackmailing her mother.

Until now there are no concrete updates on Northern Rescue Season 2. Experts believe that the show might get a green light, but it might be delayed for the pandemic.

But according to some media outlets Northern Rescue Season 2 is canceled. Netflix is one of the biggest entertainment service providers throughout the world and its collection is growing day by day. Despite its huge capacity, several shows were canceled during the global pandemic. Although the reasons for the cancelations are different to several projects, the impact of COVID-19 remains the same. However, Northern Rescue Season 2 is one of the dramas included in the list of Netflix's series that are canceled, noted Cinemablend.

But if we go with the Twitter post of the TV journalist EsmeMazzao, William Baldwin's answer gives a positive feel to Northern Rescue Season 2.

The Twitter post reads "@maysoonzayid @johnlegend is my Google Assistant voice & he just told me there will be a @northern_rescue Season 2. No date & I couldn't confirm it any other way but it was a lovely way to learn so I had to pass it on. I wonder if @BillyBaldwin will confirm."

"Not that I know of... no," answered Baldwin.

If Northern Rescue S2 happens, it seems William Baldwin (played s as John West), Kathleen Robertson (Charlie Anders), Michelle Nolden (Sarah West), Amalia Williamson (Madelyn), and Spencer MacPherson (Scout West) would definitely return to the show to reprise their roles.

