PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-09-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 12:30 IST
Sadie Sink boards Eric Bana-led thriller film 'Berlin Nobody'
''Stranger Things'' star Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the upcoming thriller movie ''Berlin Nobody''.

The movie, which recently started production in Berlin, will feature Australian star Eric Bana and ''Blade Runner 2049'' actor Sylvia Hoeks in the lead.

Inspired by author Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel ''Tokyo'', the movie comes from filmmaker Jordan Scott, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Sink has boarded the project along with rising German actor Jonas Dassler and Austrian star Sophie Rois.

The story follows American ex-pat and social psychologist Ben Monroe (Bana) who relocates to Berlin to further his research on the epidemic of cult mentality.

While he immerses himself in German cultism, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy (Sink), becomes entwined with a mysterious and enigmatic local boy (Dassler).

''Berlin Nobody'' is produced by Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss alongside Augenschein’s Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo, and Georgina Pope.

Sink is best known for portraying Max Mayfield in smash hit Netflix series ''Stranger Things''. She is currently promoting her latest film ''The Whale'', which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

