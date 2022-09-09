'Monarch' star Trace Adkins wants Blake Shelton to play his 'stupid' younger brother

Singer-songwriter Trace Adkins opened up about starring in the upcoming country music drama television show "Monarch" which revolves around a dynasty of singers. In the television show, Adkins co-stars with Susan Sarandon as Albie Roman and Dottie Cantrell Roman. Adkins recently named another well-known country singer he'd like to work with during the FOX Entertainment Fall 2022 press day.

"I think we should bring Blake Shelton, let him play my stupid younger brother," Adkins told Fox News Digital. "That's kind of what he is anyway." Adkins recently discussed how he didn't seek acting advice from his friend Shelton, who serves as a judge on "The Voice" and has years of experience in the TV industry. "Blake's thing is a completely different animal," he said. "You can't compare that stuff."

Trace Adkins has dozens of Top 40 singles under his belt and a collection of greatest hits and studio albums certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. He also has a host of Academy of Country Music Awards and Grammy Award nominations. The Melissa London Hilfers-produced drama will also feature Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Shania Twain, and country singer Caitlyn Smith. "Monarch" debuts with a special two-night event, beginning Sunday, September 11 on FOX. (ANI)

