Monarch's Health: King Harald's Hospital Discharge

Norway's King Harald, aged 89, will be released from a Spanish hospital on Thursday after being treated for a skin infection and dehydration, according to a statement from the royal palace.

The monarch, Europe's oldest head of state, fell ill during a private holiday on Tenerife and was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. Despite his health scare, King Harald and Queen Sonja plan to continue their vacation on the island, with no immediate plans for their return to Norway.

The royal family's physician will remain in Tenerife for several days to observe the King's recovery, ensuring that his health continues to improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)