Monarch's Health: King Harald's Hospital Discharge
Norway's 89-year-old King Harald, who was hospitalized in Tenerife due to a skin infection and dehydration, will be discharged on Thursday. Despite his hospitalization, the King and Queen Sonja will continue their holiday. The King's physician will stay in Tenerife to monitor his health.
Norway's King Harald, aged 89, will be released from a Spanish hospital on Thursday after being treated for a skin infection and dehydration, according to a statement from the royal palace.
The monarch, Europe's oldest head of state, fell ill during a private holiday on Tenerife and was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. Despite his health scare, King Harald and Queen Sonja plan to continue their vacation on the island, with no immediate plans for their return to Norway.
The royal family's physician will remain in Tenerife for several days to observe the King's recovery, ensuring that his health continues to improve.
