Anushka Sharma unveils new still from sports biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

Actor Anushka Sharma dropped a new still from her upcoming movie 'Chakda Xpress' on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:33 IST
Anushka Sharma (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anushka Sharma dropped a new still from her upcoming movie 'Chakda Xpress' on social media. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a new picture from the movie.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Getting into her shoes and recreating the journey! #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix #ComingSoon." https://www.instagram.com/p/Cib4wuAJYrj/?hl=en

In the picture, Anushka could be seen sitting on the bed with a serious expression while talking on the phone and fixing her shoes. The picture also gives a glimpse of her room with peeled walls, clothes hanging on the rack and a woman in the background.

Actor Anushka who is currently in the UK for a film shoot and recently, shared pictures of her coffee date with husband Virat Kohli on social media. 'Chakda Xpress' marks the comeback of the 'Dil Dhadakane Do' actor after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Jhulan is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

