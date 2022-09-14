Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to attend condolence meeting in Hyderabad for late actor Krishnam Raju

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-09-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 20:56 IST
Rajnath Singh to attend condolence meeting in Hyderabad for late actor Krishnam Raju
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would meet the family members of veteran Telugu actor and former Union minister Krishnam Raju who passed away recently, and also attend a condolence meeting for the departed leader here on September 16.

'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who is a nephew of Krishnam Raju, is also expected to be present when Singh meets Raju's family members, BJP sources said on Wednesday.

Krishnam Raju (83) passed away on September 11, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

He was a two-time Lok Sabha member and served as Union Minister of State in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Known as 'Rebel Star', Raju acted in over 180 films and remained a trendsetter with his rebellious characters. He started his film career with Telugu movie 'Chilaka Gorinka' in 1966.

Some of his well-known movies are ‘Bhakta Kannappa’, ‘Katakatala Rudrayya’, ‘Bobbili Brahmanna’ and ‘Tandra Paparayudu’. His last film was Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam'.

