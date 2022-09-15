Hipi creates the longest chain of songs for a short video platform

Hipi, a leading platform for short videos, created a record with Hipi PassTheMic, India's first digital Antakshari contest for the new generation of singers to enjoy the historic tradition of Antakshari, in a collaboration with Zee Punjabi's iconic show Antakshari.

The six-week contest began with the contestants uploading videos using #HipiPassTheMic and performing their favourite gigs on the Hipi app. The contestants then tagged the next singer in the caption to sing Punjabi or Hindi songs from the last word of the song as is the tradition in classical Antakshari, passing the virtual mic to other participants.

The competition was a huge hit with singing creators, as it received 3,200 video submissions from all around India. It set a mark with 350 entries long Antakshari chain. Hipi offered a cash prize of INR 10,000 to one winner each week to inspire aspiring singers and hobbyists alike to pursue their dream of becoming acknowledged vocalists. The grand prize winner Laj, also a prominent contestant of Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 got an opportunity to perform a duet with Master Saleem on the Antakshari Season 2 of Zee Punjabi, which was broadcast worldwide.

Zee Punjabi's Antakshari season 2 also hosted two famous Hipi creators, Sara Gurpal and Jimmy Sharma in a celebrity special episode. The creators had an amazing time on the Antakshari stage, mingling with other celebrities, performing, and busting some moves to Punjabi music.

Hipi also introduced an exclusive in-app filter to delight the participants. The filter comprised of a mic along with a backdrop of glamour. With the filter, the app aimed at providing an on-stage experience to the contestants from the comfort of their home. The filter got a lot of love from the Hipi family and became one of the most used filters on the Hipi app.

Commenting on the contest, the Chief Business Officer of Hipi, GBS Bindra said: ''The integration with Zee Punjabi on Hipi PassTheMic has been a grand success. We are thrilled to host many talented music lovers on the app, who found this campaign entertaining and had fun with the contest. With more such unique contests, we aim to bring together entertainment in its latest form to the world.'' About Hipi Hipi is a leading short-form video destination that inspires creativity and passion. Made in India, Hipi has already become India's favourite short video platform for many talented creators. Hipi brings together moments of joy, inspiration, and discovery. The platform empowers brands and merchants to harness the power of storytelling and product discovery in an industry-changing, retail marketing environment. The app can be downloaded on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store, and can be accessed via browser at https://hipi.co.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899501/Hipi_Pass_the_Mic.jpg

