One Piece Chapter 1060 new spoilers: Im-sama controls Uranus but does Pluton exist?

Manga One Piece Chapter 1060 spoilers are trending worldwide since the leaks have been released. Fans' were shocked to learn about Im-sama's Devil Fruit, which is used to destroy the KindomLulucia. The Kingdom has been introduced newly in the chapter.

After the new arc begins in the last few chapters, Luffy leaves Wano Country with his crew in search of "One Piece Treasure." Besides, Shanks is also interested to find the "One Piece" treasure. Many story angles are brought into the storyline of the anticipated One Piece Chapter 1060 and the upcoming chapters. Luffy is fully focused on his journey.

The second part of the spoilers is also out. It suggests Im-sama is in control of Uranus. Fans will also see Luffy revealing his dream to the crew. In reaction to that, Jinbe said, "Wahahahahaha!! Well we can't treat it like it's other people's business now, can we? We got ourselves one hell of a captain!"

#ONEPIECE1060 JINBE'S REACTION ON LUFFY'S DREAMJinbe: Wahahahahaha!! Well we can't treat it like it's other people's business now can we? We got ourselves one hell of a captain!Luffy: Shishishi!!English Translation: Etenboby pic.twitter.com/xGHw13ELeI — 𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 (@OP_NEWS2022) September 15, 2022

Chapter 1060 is titled "Luffy's Dream" which will start showing Robin reading the news of Straw Hats. Sabo killed Cobra and they were busy fighting Kaido on the Onigashima. Luffy and other crews are surprised to hear that Sabo who is a peaceful person could kill someone.

Then the scene cuts to Sabo who said to the dragons that someone is sitting in the Lulucia Kingdom. On the other side, Imo is talking with a mysterious person showing the map of the kingdom. But suddenly, the sky is covered with lights striking left and right and something falls which demolishes the country in a moment in One Piece Chapter 1060.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1060 leaks: Luffy's dream & Lulucia Kingdom to be destroyed

According to Sportskeeda, Im-sama is in control of Uranus and has used it to destroy the Kingdom of Lulucia. If true, this would make Uranus out to be a flying battleship capable of destroying islands. Then the doubt rises regarding the existence of Pluton.

One Piece Chapter 1060 will feature the Straw Hat crew finding Bonney some days before the first part of the chapter (the part about Luffy's dream). They find her in the sea (she's in kid form), near a winter island with a strong climate. It's the last page of the chapter so there's no interaction that we can see.

One Piece Chapter 1060 will be officially released on Sunday, September 18. The people of Australia will see the updates on Monday at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 to reveal Maki's strategy to deal with Noaya's power