Raju Srivastav will always be remembered for comedy , says Odia actor Anubhav Mohanty

Odia actor- Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Comedian Raju Srivastav in All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi. He said that whenever we will talk about comedy in India, Raju's name will always be taken. Speaking to ANI Anubhav Mohanty said that whenever we will talk about comedy in India then Raju Srivastav's name will definitely be mentioned. Because he has set such an example in the world of comedy that we can never forget.

"Despite being from a small place, due to hard work he achieved a big position in the film Industry which is something to learn from him. In the field of comedy, he has done such wonderful work which hardly any other artist will be able to achieve. The way in which he used to present small and big things that were truly unimagined" said Mohanty. The actor added, "You could see his simplicity. Despite growing to become a big name in his field he always used to treat those around him, irrespective of stature with lot of respect and he always used to say that one needs to learn from everyone. I can say Raju Srivastava will always be alive in the hearts of all of us."

He continued, "We have a personal relationship with him. When he had a heart attack and was admitted in AIIMS, Delhi, I also went to meet him, and also was in a touch with his family and doctors who were treating him. He fought for his life, but this is a huge loss for the country and for the film Industry." He also tweeted along with the picture of the comedian. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Raju Srivastav Ji. Condolences to his family during this difficult time. Today, we have lost one of India's finest comedians and as well a human being whose exemplary work will live on in our hearts. OM Shanti."

https://twitter.com/AnubhavMohanty_/status/1572465303925456897 Raju Srivastav died in Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 58, his family confirmed his death to ANI. The comedian died after 41 days of hospitalization. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at a gym. He also underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Srivastava was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He had featured in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' among others. (ANI)

