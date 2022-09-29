Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover ‘Shibuya Incident’ arc! Creators share new teaser visuals

Since the release of Jujutsu Kaisen (Japanese- 呪術廻戦) in 2018, fans are waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Currently, JJK 2 is under development and set to return in 2023.

Recently, the makers shared new teaser visuals for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 at TOHO 10th Anniversary event in Japan. It revealed the main characters Gojo Satoru, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki will be in the series. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is titled "The Shibuya Incident." Additionally, the special stage event confirmed the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will release in two consecutive parts.

As confirmed during an event in Japan (H/T Crunchyroll), Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is all set to release in 2023. The exact release date for the animanga is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to premiere in 2023. But the recent updates from Weekly Shonen Jump News' Twitter post fans have to wait for more. It seems the anime series might return in spring 2023 (starting April 2023).

"The second season of the TV anime "Jujutsu Kaisen," scheduled to air in 2023, will consist of two consecutive two-cour episodes: "Kaiyoku Gyoku Ori," which depicts the past of Gojo, Natsuyu and others, and "Shibuya Incident," which is a very popular episode in the original work and continues from the first season." – jujutsukaisen.jp.

The manga Jujutsu Kaisen is still ongoing in 2022. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 concluded with the end of 'Death Painting Arc,' which ran from chapters 55-64 in the manga. There are plenty of source materials left to adapt to make the anime. If the anime continues the release order of the manga, we can see more seasons of it in future.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will adapt 'Shibuya Incident' (chapters 79-136) arc. The arc will show a plan to cover away Goto, spearheaded by Gojo and his new cursed alliance, noted GamesRadar.

In Gojo's Past Arc Yuji swallows a finger of a demon. Despite Sakuna tries to protect his friends but ends up becoming Sakuna's host. Though he discovers that he can control his powers through magic and will not be controlled by Sakuna, he vows to eat the remaining fingers of Sakuna after which he could exorcise himself and get free. For this, he joins the Metropolitan Magic Technical College.

"The teaser visual for "Shibuya Incident" depicts the three freshman students and Gojo with cheerful expressions on their faces! Despite their cheerful smiles, no other shadows can be seen in the car, giving the impression of a disturbing atmosphere." – jujutsukaisen.jp.

The first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The streamer described the series as- "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

The exact release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated with any news from the creators. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the manga series.

