Kriti Sanon opens up on playing Sita in Adipurush

Actor Kriti Sanon feels fortunate to receive the opportunity of playing Sita in 'Adipurush'.

Updated: 03-10-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:57 IST
Kriti Sanon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kriti Sanon feels fortunate to receive the opportunity of playing Sita in 'Adipurush'. "I consider myself fortunate because very few actors get a chance to be a part of such a film, to play a part like this. I got it quite early in my life. I remember the last day of my shoot; I was very emotional because I didn't want to leave the part. It's been a dream experience. I just hope I don't disappoint you all. I hope you like me," Kriti said.

Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is based on the Hindu mythological text Ramayana with heavy use of CGI and VFX. Recently, the film's teaser was launched in Ayodhya. The teaser shows Lord Ram who is ready to destroy the empire of evil built by Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh.

Adipurush will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, it will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023. Sharad Kelkar will be Prabhas' voice in 'Adipurush'. He earlier dubbed for Prabhas in the Hindi version of 'Baahubali'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

