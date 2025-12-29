Congress Leader Denounces Internal Criticism Amidst Tamil Nadu Alliance Tensions

Strong words are flying within the Congress camp as Tamil Nadu's Congress President, K Selvaperunthagai, vehemently denounces the statements made by Praveen Chakravarty, a Congress leader, about Tamil Nadu's debt situation.

Selvaperunthagai made it clear that Chakravarty's remarks do not reflect the party's stance, emphasizing that the Congress-DMK alliance remains impervious. He accused Chakravarty of echoing BJP sentiments and stressed that any such confusion could sabotage within the party would not be tolerated.

On the political front, negotiations on seat-sharing with the DMK are reportedly on track, despite public speculation. Congress has already received a deluge of over 2,600 candidacy applications for the next assembly elections, reflecting steady interest among party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)