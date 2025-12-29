Left Menu

Congress Leader Denounces Internal Criticism Amidst Tamil Nadu Alliance Tensions

TN Congress President K Selvaperunthagai refutes remarks by Congress's Praveen Chakravarty on Tamil Nadu's debt, asserting strong alliance with DMK. He accused Chakravarty of voicing BJP's agenda and creating confusion. Seat-sharing talks with DMK continue smoothly, while Congress receives applications for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:25 IST
Congress Leader Denounces Internal Criticism Amidst Tamil Nadu Alliance Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Strong words are flying within the Congress camp as Tamil Nadu's Congress President, K Selvaperunthagai, vehemently denounces the statements made by Praveen Chakravarty, a Congress leader, about Tamil Nadu's debt situation.

Selvaperunthagai made it clear that Chakravarty's remarks do not reflect the party's stance, emphasizing that the Congress-DMK alliance remains impervious. He accused Chakravarty of echoing BJP sentiments and stressed that any such confusion could sabotage within the party would not be tolerated.

On the political front, negotiations on seat-sharing with the DMK are reportedly on track, despite public speculation. Congress has already received a deluge of over 2,600 candidacy applications for the next assembly elections, reflecting steady interest among party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

 India
2
Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

 Australia
3
Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025