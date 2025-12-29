Congress Leader Denounces Internal Criticism Amidst Tamil Nadu Alliance Tensions
TN Congress President K Selvaperunthagai refutes remarks by Congress's Praveen Chakravarty on Tamil Nadu's debt, asserting strong alliance with DMK. He accused Chakravarty of voicing BJP's agenda and creating confusion. Seat-sharing talks with DMK continue smoothly, while Congress receives applications for upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Strong words are flying within the Congress camp as Tamil Nadu's Congress President, K Selvaperunthagai, vehemently denounces the statements made by Praveen Chakravarty, a Congress leader, about Tamil Nadu's debt situation.
Selvaperunthagai made it clear that Chakravarty's remarks do not reflect the party's stance, emphasizing that the Congress-DMK alliance remains impervious. He accused Chakravarty of echoing BJP sentiments and stressed that any such confusion could sabotage within the party would not be tolerated.
On the political front, negotiations on seat-sharing with the DMK are reportedly on track, despite public speculation. Congress has already received a deluge of over 2,600 candidacy applications for the next assembly elections, reflecting steady interest among party members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Praveen Chakravarty
- DMK
- alliance
- Tamil Nadu
- debt
- politics
- TNCC
- Selvaperunthagai
- elections
ALSO READ
Congress Recalibrates Strategy Amidst Shifting Maharashtra Politics
Coffee Day Enterprises Secures Major Debt Settlement with Axis Bank
Current Global Events: Crises, Politics, and Promises
People wrongly accuse me of appeasement politics; I am secular in true sense: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Tarique Rahman: BNP's Hopeful Return to Dhaka Politics