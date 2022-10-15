Left Menu

Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown wants to play more ‘Enolas’ & ‘bald-headed 10-year-old’

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 15-10-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 16:42 IST
Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown wants to play more ‘Enolas’ & ‘bald-headed 10-year-old’
Image Credit: Netflix
  • Country:
  • United States

Writing has begun on the final batch of Netflix's popular science fiction horror drama, Stranger Things. Set in the 1980s, primarily in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series centers on several mysteries and supernatural events occurring around the town and their impact on an ensemble of child and adult characters.

On February 17, the Duffer Brothers announced that Stranger Things Season 5 will be the final chapter for Stranger Things. It's really difficult to say goodbye to the series but the good news is the universe of ''Stranger Things'' is set to expand with a live-action spin-off series based on an original idea by the brothers.

Meanwhile, while discussing with Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown spoke with Total Film (per Games Radar) about her involvement and desire to give another chance on The Stranger Things spinoff.

"I'm just so focused on Enola [Holmes]," she says. "Stranger Things – we saw it, we love it, we have big hearts. But let's make more Enolas. Let's put that on Netflix. But other than that, I'd love to see another bald-headed 10-year-old get given that opportunity. I would help her navigate it."

The Duffer Brothers have been already hinting for years that this is not the end of the Stranger Things universe. They are expanding the franchise.

"There's a version of [a spinoff] developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel," Ross said while speaking to Variety. "I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it."

The principal photography for the final chapter will reportedly begin at some point in 2023, which means Q4 of 2023 or an early 2024 release window is likely. We are assuming everything is based on the previous records.

As the filming for the fourth season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the production starts on September 2021 instead of February 2020, which was originally planned, it seems Season 5 will come late accordingly. The first seven episodes were released in May 2022 eight months after the principal photography, while the second set of two episodes was released in July 2022.

The duffer Brothers want season 5 to be shorter in runtime. Matt Duffer said to Josh Horowitz while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Season 5 will be regular-sized, not so big as Season 4 (which had a total runtime of nearly 13 hours).

Matt said, "The only reason we don't expect to be as long is, this season, if you look at it, it's almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery."

"You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they're struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve's trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in Season 5]."

They also said, Season 5 will apparently start off with a bang, since there will be "less to ramp up." "Characters are already going to be in action, they're already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that's going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this [final] season feel really different," Matt explained to The Wrap. "I'm sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer."

Currently, there is no trailer for Stranger Things 5. We will come up with more updates on Stranger Things Season 5. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more appraises on Netflix dramas.

Also Read: Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club breaks world record for jump scares

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022