Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown wants to play more ‘Enolas’ & ‘bald-headed 10-year-old’

Writing has begun on the final batch of Netflix's popular science fiction horror drama, Stranger Things. Set in the 1980s, primarily in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series centers on several mysteries and supernatural events occurring around the town and their impact on an ensemble of child and adult characters.

On February 17, the Duffer Brothers announced that Stranger Things Season 5 will be the final chapter for Stranger Things. It's really difficult to say goodbye to the series but the good news is the universe of ''Stranger Things'' is set to expand with a live-action spin-off series based on an original idea by the brothers.

Meanwhile, while discussing with Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown spoke with Total Film (per Games Radar) about her involvement and desire to give another chance on The Stranger Things spinoff.

"I'm just so focused on Enola [Holmes]," she says. "Stranger Things – we saw it, we love it, we have big hearts. But let's make more Enolas. Let's put that on Netflix. But other than that, I'd love to see another bald-headed 10-year-old get given that opportunity. I would help her navigate it."

The Duffer Brothers have been already hinting for years that this is not the end of the Stranger Things universe. They are expanding the franchise.

"There's a version of [a spinoff] developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel," Ross said while speaking to Variety. "I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it."

The principal photography for the final chapter will reportedly begin at some point in 2023, which means Q4 of 2023 or an early 2024 release window is likely. We are assuming everything is based on the previous records.

As the filming for the fourth season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the production starts on September 2021 instead of February 2020, which was originally planned, it seems Season 5 will come late accordingly. The first seven episodes were released in May 2022 eight months after the principal photography, while the second set of two episodes was released in July 2022.

The duffer Brothers want season 5 to be shorter in runtime. Matt Duffer said to Josh Horowitz while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Season 5 will be regular-sized, not so big as Season 4 (which had a total runtime of nearly 13 hours).

Matt said, "The only reason we don't expect to be as long is, this season, if you look at it, it's almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery."

"You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they're struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve's trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in Season 5]."

They also said, Season 5 will apparently start off with a bang, since there will be "less to ramp up." "Characters are already going to be in action, they're already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that's going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this [final] season feel really different," Matt explained to The Wrap. "I'm sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer."

Currently, there is no trailer for Stranger Things 5.

